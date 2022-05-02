ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $50,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 625.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ALLETE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

