Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 219,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Y stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $837.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,509. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alleghany by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,702,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

