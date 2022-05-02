Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $32.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,211. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

