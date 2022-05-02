Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $1.18 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11.

ALGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

