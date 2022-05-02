Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.54

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.54 and last traded at $125.54, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.44.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

