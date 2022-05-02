Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives $336.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

DETNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

DETNF opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

