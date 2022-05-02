Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. 1,559,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

