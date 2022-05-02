Agora (NASDAQ:API) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

API has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. Agora has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.08.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 25.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agora by 207.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agora by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

