Agora (NASDAQ:API) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
API has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:API traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. Agora has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 25.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agora by 207.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agora by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period.
Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agora (API)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.