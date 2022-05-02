AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

