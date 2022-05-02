AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AgileThought stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,952. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

