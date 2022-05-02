AGCO (AGCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY22 guidance at $11.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $11.500-$11.500 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGCO stock opened at $127.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $156.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

