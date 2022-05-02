AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 11,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.