Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVTE. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

