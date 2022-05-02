Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,739,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

