Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,712.44 ($34.57).

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 2,600 ($33.14) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($37.60) to GBX 2,630 ($33.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($44.12) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,061 ($39.01) to GBX 3,050 ($38.87) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,524 ($32.17) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,598.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,888.35. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,346 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($47.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 118 ($1.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($31.26) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($201,436.13). Also, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.81) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($127,748.61).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

