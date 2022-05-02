Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Adecco Group traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 87193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.00%.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

