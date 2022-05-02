Adams Wealth Management Sells 1,883 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,185,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,931,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

