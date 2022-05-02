Adams Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 287,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,479 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,164,000.

SCHP traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. 9,708,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.70. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

