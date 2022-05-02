Adams Wealth Management Purchases 4,357 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AES were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in AES by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,353,000 after buying an additional 298,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AES by 18.6% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. 5,729,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,083,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

