Adams Wealth Management Has $898,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up about 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NYSE:FAF traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.84. 1,322,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About First American Financial (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

