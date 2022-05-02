Adams Wealth Management Has $669,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,320. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

