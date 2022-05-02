Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up to $75.60

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.60, but opened at $77.49. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 100,323 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

