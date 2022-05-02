Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:AAQC opened at $9.78 on Monday. Accelerate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,428,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $487,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.