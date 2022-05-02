Abyss Hits Market Cap of $8.33 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Abyss has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $356,840.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

