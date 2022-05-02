Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABSI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

ABSI stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absci will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $3,344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $7,345,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

