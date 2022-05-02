Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Abiomed worth $38,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $98,093,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.86.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

