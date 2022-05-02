AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded down $9.43 on Friday, reaching $146.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,155,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,619. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

