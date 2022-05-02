AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.68

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 35792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.