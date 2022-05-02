$945.04 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report sales of $945.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $997.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

HST stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 282,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 928,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

