$935.14 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to announce $935.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.50 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.88. 3,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.