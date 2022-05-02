8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.07

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 1027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in 8X8 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,709,000 after buying an additional 216,411 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in 8X8 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
