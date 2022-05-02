8,450 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 213,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.02 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

