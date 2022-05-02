780 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,276,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock traded down $5.60 on Monday, reaching $212.39. 34,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.50 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

