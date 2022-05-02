780 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,276,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IQV stock traded down $5.60 on Monday, reaching $212.39. 34,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.50 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.
IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.