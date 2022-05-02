7,130 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $5.10 on Monday, reaching $235.92. 80,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,871. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

