51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 744,820 shares.The stock last traded at $60.93 and had previously closed at $60.85.
Several research analysts have weighed in on JOBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 51job (JOBS)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.