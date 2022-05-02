51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 744,820 shares.The stock last traded at $60.93 and had previously closed at $60.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 51job during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of 51job by 67.1% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of 51job by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after purchasing an additional 679,660 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $32,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 607,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

