5,174 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.05.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.47. 287,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.20. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

