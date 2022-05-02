4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,002. 4D pharma has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4D pharma stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

