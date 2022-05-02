462,041 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 462,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 155,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,778 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

