4,402 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Intel by 33.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.