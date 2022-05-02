$43.17 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to report sales of $43.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.01 million and the lowest is $42.75 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $201.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $203.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $232.38 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $246.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CPRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 78,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,451. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

