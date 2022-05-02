$4.99 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will post $4.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $22.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 572,386 shares worth $51,454,259. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,395,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,500. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

