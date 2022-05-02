$36.07 Million in Sales Expected for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) will announce $36.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. MVB Financial reported sales of $29.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full year sales of $161.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.92 million to $162.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $197.28 million to $201.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MVBF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,973. MVB Financial has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

