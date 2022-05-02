3,589 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 96,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,946,600. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

