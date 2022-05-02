3,506 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.46. 9,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,708. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.