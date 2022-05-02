34,519 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.30.

NYSE:MLM opened at $354.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

