2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $13.81. 2seventy bio shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 8,630 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

2seventy bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.