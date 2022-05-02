298 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $25.24 on Monday, reaching $896.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,665,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $938.71 and a 200 day moving average of $988.23. The stock has a market cap of $928.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

