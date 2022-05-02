$26.15 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) will announce $26.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.33 million and the lowest is $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $110.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.19 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $123.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

SFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.