2,500 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $110.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

