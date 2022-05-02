$235.14 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $235.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

